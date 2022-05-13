Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance Podcast: Having a physical Fitness Routine

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with ANG Tech Sgt. Chelsea Coia, 111th ATKW Production Recruiter, to talk about starting a physical fitness routine. The Balance Podcast focusses on the four pillars of resilience, the mind, body, spirit and social aspects of our lives. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:47
    Length: 00:28:29
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Fitness
    111th Attack Wing
    Tony Repic
    Chelsea Coia
    The Balance Podcast

