The Balance Podcast: Having a physical Fitness Routine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with ANG Tech Sgt. Chelsea Coia, 111th ATKW Production Recruiter, to talk about starting a physical fitness routine. The Balance Podcast focusses on the four pillars of resilience, the mind, body, spirit and social aspects of our lives. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)