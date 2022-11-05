Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Savannah 2022 F-22 Raptor Broll

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U. S. Airmen from the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida prepare F-22 Raptors to participate in Sentry Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, May 11, 2022. Exercises like Sentry Savannah held at the Air Dominance Center not only train and test the counter air capabilities of the next generation of fighter pilots, but they also provide critical experience and training to 10 different units of maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843129
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-DS819-2001
    Filename: DOD_108975041
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sentry Savannah 2022 F-22 Raptor Broll, by SSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Florida
    TotalForce
    325th Fighter Wing
    SentrySav22
    AirDominanceCenter

