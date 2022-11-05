Sentry Savannah 2022 F-22 Raptor Broll

U. S. Airmen from the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida prepare F-22 Raptors to participate in Sentry Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, May 11, 2022. Exercises like Sentry Savannah held at the Air Dominance Center not only train and test the counter air capabilities of the next generation of fighter pilots, but they also provide critical experience and training to 10 different units of maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
|05.11.2022
|05.13.2022 15:47
|B-Roll
|843129
|220511-Z-DS819-2001
|DOD_108975041
|00:03:58
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|0
|0
