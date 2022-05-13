Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division LANPAC 2022 Mission Video

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division integrates USACE capabilities and delivers engineering solutions to protect and advance our nations interests, and enhance stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843126
    VIRIN: 220513-D-RV424-494
    Filename: DOD_108975011
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    TAGS

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #USACE #USArmy #USARPAC #LANPAC #Pacific #INDOPACOM
    #PacificOceanDivision

