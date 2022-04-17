Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pushing the Limits - Sgt. Patrick MacDonald

    THE HAGUE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, a recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion - West, shares his mindset during competitions, as he represents Team U.S. for the Invictus Games located at The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:11
    Location: THE HAGUE, US

