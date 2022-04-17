U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, a recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion - West, shares his mindset during competitions, as he represents Team U.S. for the Invictus Games located at The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843121
|VIRIN:
|220417-M-JX937-676
|Filename:
|DOD_108974996
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, US
This work, Pushing the Limits - Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wounded Warrior Regiment
Invictus Games
IG22
Patrick MacDonald
