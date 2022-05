Pushing the Limits - Sgt. Patrick MacDonald

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, a recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion - West, shares his mindset during competitions, as he represents Team U.S. for the Invictus Games located at The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.