    I am team BAMC - 1

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center is comprised of nearly 9,000 service members, civilian employees, contractors and volunteers. These individuals carry out our mission of protecting the Nation by ensuring Total Force Readiness through innovative, high quality care and the development of elite healthcare professionals. They are Team BAMC. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843108
    VIRIN: 220331-A-CD868-1001
    Filename: DOD_108974879
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am team BAMC - 1, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA
    RHC-C

