Soldiers from the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed the Joint Assault Bridge during 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division's brigade exercise recently. The JAB was first tested at Fort Bliss in 2019.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843102
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220510
|Filename:
|DOD_108974849
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 40th BEB deploys new assault bridge, supports 'Iron Brigade' exercise, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
