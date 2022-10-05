Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40th BEB deploys new assault bridge, supports 'Iron Brigade' exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed the Joint Assault Bridge during 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division's brigade exercise recently. The JAB was first tested at Fort Bliss in 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843102
    VIRIN: 220510-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220510
    Filename: DOD_108974849
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th BEB deploys new assault bridge, supports 'Iron Brigade' exercise, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT