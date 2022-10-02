Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Stress - Patriot Missile Engagement Versus Ground Combat

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this video Sgt. Jackson Tuschermelvanovich from 1-44 Air Defense Artillery talks about his combat experience. He served as a Machine Gunner in the United States Marine Corps and is now an air defender in the Army. He compares his ground combat experience, which entails but is not limited to exchanging small arms fire with enemy forces to what it is like to engage Tactical Ballistic Missiles. He was part of the crew that helped defend Al Dhafra Air Base on January 24th, 2022, from a Houthi rebel attack. The first U.S. PATRIOT engagement in nearly two decades. Please note that the audio is split. The left side audio is his audio whilst the right side is the music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843090
    VIRIN: 220210-A-MF443-147
    Filename: DOD_108974618
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Stress - Patriot Missile Engagement Versus Ground Combat, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Combat Stress
    Air Defense Artillery
    Patriot
    Deployment

