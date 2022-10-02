Combat Stress - Patriot Missile Engagement Versus Ground Combat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video Sgt. Jackson Tuschermelvanovich from 1-44 Air Defense Artillery talks about his combat experience. He served as a Machine Gunner in the United States Marine Corps and is now an air defender in the Army. He compares his ground combat experience, which entails but is not limited to exchanging small arms fire with enemy forces to what it is like to engage Tactical Ballistic Missiles. He was part of the crew that helped defend Al Dhafra Air Base on January 24th, 2022, from a Houthi rebel attack. The first U.S. PATRIOT engagement in nearly two decades. Please note that the audio is split. The left side audio is his audio whilst the right side is the music.