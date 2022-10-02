In this video Sgt. Jackson Tuschermelvanovich from 1-44 Air Defense Artillery talks about his combat experience. He served as a Machine Gunner in the United States Marine Corps and is now an air defender in the Army. He compares his ground combat experience, which entails but is not limited to exchanging small arms fire with enemy forces to what it is like to engage Tactical Ballistic Missiles. He was part of the crew that helped defend Al Dhafra Air Base on January 24th, 2022, from a Houthi rebel attack. The first U.S. PATRIOT engagement in nearly two decades. Please note that the audio is split. The left side audio is his audio whilst the right side is the music.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843090
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-MF443-147
|Filename:
|DOD_108974618
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Stress - Patriot Missile Engagement Versus Ground Combat, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT