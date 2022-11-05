Spartan Soldiers qualify on the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spartan Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry division fire the new M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a table VI exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 11, 2022. The M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is part of the brigade’s glidepath to become the most modernized division in the U.S. Army by summer 2023.