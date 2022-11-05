Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Soldiers qualify on the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spartan Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry division fire the new M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a table VI exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 11, 2022. The M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is part of the brigade’s glidepath to become the most modernized division in the U.S. Army by summer 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843087
    VIRIN: 220511-A-ET609-1002
    Filename: DOD_108974594
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers qualify on the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT