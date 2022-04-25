Lt. Col. Carter Interview B-roll at SSTK22

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Carter, commander of the 172d Contingency Response Flight, interview b-roll during Southern Strike, April 25, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843080
|VIRIN:
|220425-Z-MF014-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108974549
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
