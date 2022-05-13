B-roll of exercise Sentry Savannah 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843064
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-PB060-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108974147
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sentry Savannah 2022 B-Roll, by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT