Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Savannah 2022 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    B-roll of exercise Sentry Savannah 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843064
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-PB060-1001
    Filename: DOD_108974147
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah 2022 B-Roll, by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    F-15
    F-22
    KC-135
    SentrySav22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT