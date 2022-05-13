Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Virtual Ship Tour

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The crew members of USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) give a virtual tour of the Navy's newest war ship prior to the ship commissioning May 14th in Charleston, S.C.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843061
    VIRIN: 220513-O-CJ899-497
    Filename: DOD_108974097
    Length: 00:11:41
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Virtual Ship Tour, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    commissioning
    virtual
    Navy Ship
    DDG 121
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

