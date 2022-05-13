USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Virtual Ship Tour

The crew members of USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) give a virtual tour of the Navy's newest war ship prior to the ship commissioning May 14th in Charleston, S.C.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843061
|VIRIN:
|220513-O-CJ899-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108974097
|Length:
|00:11:41
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
