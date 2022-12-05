Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Role Of An Infantryman

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Cpt. Evan Kraemer, Commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, explains the role of an infantryman and how his Soldiers stay ready and resilient at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:09
    Category: Package
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

