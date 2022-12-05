video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Evan Kraemer, Commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, explains the role of an infantryman and how his Soldiers stay ready and resilient at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)