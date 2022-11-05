U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct a Live-Fire Accuracy Screening Test to zero their weapons systems at Drawsko Pomorksie, Poland, May 11, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843057
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-FL671-482
|Filename:
|DOD_108974031
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4-10 CAV Conducts Live-Fire Accuracy Screening Test, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
