On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez chats David Curran and Latonya Maxwell from our Directorate of Human Resources all about what you need to do to get PCS ready (psst...the secret is talk to your S-1!)!
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 09:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843056
|VIRIN:
|220513-O-WJ404-312
|Filename:
|DOD_108973987
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street - DHR and PCS, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT