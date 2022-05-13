Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manny on the Street - DHR and PCS

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez chats David Curran and Latonya Maxwell from our Directorate of Human Resources all about what you need to do to get PCS ready (psst...the secret is talk to your S-1!)!

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:12
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

