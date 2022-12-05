Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AW Update: Memorial Murph By The Herc 2022

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Please join us on Memorial Day, May 30th 2022 at the 130th Airlift Wing to honor our nations fallen for our annual Murph Challenge Event. This event is open to all members of the WV Air and Army National Guard and their immediate families.

    The event will be held in building 107 with the 1 mile run being conducted on the 130th flightline around our C 130s

    Food and drinks will be provided after your event

    Open to all skill levels Many scaling options available

    Heats starting at 0900 and running until 1400

    Sign up at https://signup.com/go/Qviyjpp

    Please put in the notes section if you are partnering with someone else for the event and how many family members are coming with you so that we know how much food to prepare.

    Also, list in the notes if you prefer to do ring rows rather than pull ups.
    This event and food is completely free

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 08:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843051
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108973910
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Update: Memorial Murph By The Herc 2022, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

