130th AW Update: Memorial Murph By The Herc 2022

Please join us on Memorial Day, May 30th 2022 at the 130th Airlift Wing to honor our nations fallen for our annual Murph Challenge Event. This event is open to all members of the WV Air and Army National Guard and their immediate families.
The event will be held in building 107 with the 1 mile run being conducted on the 130th flightline around our C 130s
Food and drinks will be provided after your event
Open to all skill levels Many scaling options available
Heats starting at 0900 and running until 1400
Sign up at https://signup.com/go/Qviyjpp
Please put in the notes section if you are partnering with someone else for the event and how many family members are coming with you so that we know how much food to prepare.
Also, list in the notes if you prefer to do ring rows rather than pull ups.
This event and food is completely free
