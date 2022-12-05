130th Airlift Wing, Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt, tells us about Mental Health Awareness Month, and more about mental health conditions, resources, and how to have conversations with those in crisis.
For more information check out mhascreeing.org to take a screening to better understand what you are experiencing. After that, consider talking to someone you trust about your results, and seek out a professional to find the support you need.
While you may not need this information today, knowing the basics about mental health will mean you’re prepared if you ever need it. Go to mhanational.org/ may to learn more.
130th Airlift Wing Helping Agencies and Resources
Melinda Himstedt, LICSW, WDPH 341-6516
Deputy Wing Chaplain- Major Bryan Knight 341-6340
Airman & Family Readiness 341-6625
SARC-Rachel Hughey 304-550-3777
Military OneSource 800-342-9647
Suicide Prevention Lifeline/ Military Crisis Line 800-273-8355
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 08:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843050
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108973907
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Mental Health Awareness Month, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT