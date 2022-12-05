Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Mental Health Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    130th Airlift Wing, Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt, tells us about Mental Health Awareness Month, and more about mental health conditions, resources, and how to have conversations with those in crisis.

    For more information check out mhascreeing.org to take a screening to better understand what you are experiencing. After that, consider talking to someone you trust about your results, and seek out a professional to find the support you need.

    While you may not need this information today, knowing the basics about mental health will mean you’re prepared if you ever need it. Go to mhanational.org/ may to learn more.

    130th Airlift Wing Helping Agencies and Resources
    Melinda Himstedt, LICSW, WDPH 341-6516
    Deputy Wing Chaplain- Major Bryan Knight 341-6340
    Airman & Family Readiness 341-6625
    SARC-Rachel Hughey 304-550-3777
    Military OneSource 800-342-9647
    Suicide Prevention Lifeline/ Military Crisis Line 800-273-8355

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 08:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843050
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108973907
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Mental Health Awareness Month, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130th AW
    Mental Health Minute
    130th AW Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT