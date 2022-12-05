130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Mental Health Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



130th Airlift Wing, Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt, tells us about Mental Health Awareness Month, and more about mental health conditions, resources, and how to have conversations with those in crisis.



For more information check out mhascreeing.org to take a screening to better understand what you are experiencing. After that, consider talking to someone you trust about your results, and seek out a professional to find the support you need.



While you may not need this information today, knowing the basics about mental health will mean you’re prepared if you ever need it. Go to mhanational.org/ may to learn more.



130th Airlift Wing Helping Agencies and Resources

Melinda Himstedt, LICSW, WDPH 341-6516

Deputy Wing Chaplain- Major Bryan Knight 341-6340

Airman & Family Readiness 341-6625

SARC-Rachel Hughey 304-550-3777

Military OneSource 800-342-9647

Suicide Prevention Lifeline/ Military Crisis Line 800-273-8355