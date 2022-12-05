Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC Lead Wings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    ACC designated five lead wings from within the command. These wings will train and deploy together within a 24-month cycle, equipping combatant commanders with organized and cohesive forces of airpower.

    Lead Wings:

    · 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina

    · 23rd Wing, Moody AFB, Georgia

    · 55th Wing, Offutt AFB, Nebraska

    · 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona

    · 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 08:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843049
    VIRIN: 220512-F-GD886-403
    Filename: DOD_108973904
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Lead Wings, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    agile combat employment
    lead wing
    AFFORGEN
    CAFFORGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT