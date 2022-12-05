ACC Lead Wings

ACC designated five lead wings from within the command. These wings will train and deploy together within a 24-month cycle, equipping combatant commanders with organized and cohesive forces of airpower.
Lead Wings:
· 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina
· 23rd Wing, Moody AFB, Georgia
· 55th Wing, Offutt AFB, Nebraska
· 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona
· 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
