    MEDDAC Bavaria Nurse's Week Fun Run - B Roll

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Tyler McBride 

    AFN Bavaria

    Medical Department Activity Bavaria hosted a three mile fun run in honor of National Nurse's Week. The run featured Soldiers from the various clinics across Bavaria.

    This video was filmed on May 6. 2022
    Video by SPC Tyler McBride and SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SPC Tyler McBride, AFN Bavaria

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843047
    VIRIN: 220506-A-FJ044-564
    Filename: DOD_108973803
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC Bavaria Nurse's Week Fun Run - B Roll, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fun Run
    Vilseck
    Rose Barracks
    MEDDAC
    Nurse's Week

