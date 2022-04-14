Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st EAS conducts combat drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Airlift
    Squadron conduct a combat drop with a C-130J Super Hercules over the U.S.
    Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2022. The 41st EAS,
    deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for
    delivering cargo, personnel, and airpower to U.S. and partner nation
    installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843045
    VIRIN: 220509-F-JT564-7001
    Filename: DOD_108973781
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st EAS conducts combat drop, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Loadmaster
    1 CTCS
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Combat Drop
    41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT