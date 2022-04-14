41st EAS conducts combat drop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Airlift

Squadron conduct a combat drop with a C-130J Super Hercules over the U.S.

Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2022. The 41st EAS,

deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for

delivering cargo, personnel, and airpower to U.S. and partner nation

installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)