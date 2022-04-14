U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Airlift
Squadron conduct a combat drop with a C-130J Super Hercules over the U.S.
Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2022. The 41st EAS,
deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for
delivering cargo, personnel, and airpower to U.S. and partner nation
installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843045
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-JT564-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108973781
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st EAS conducts combat drop, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
