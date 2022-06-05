MEDDAC Bavaria Nurse's Week Fun Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Medical Department Activity Bavaria hosted a three mile fun run in honor of National Nurse's Week. The run featured Soldiers from the various clinics across Bavaria.



This video was filmed on May 6. 2022

Video by SPC Tyler McBride and SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SPC Tyler McBride, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:11

CPT Andrew Blum

MEDDAC's Fastest Nurse