MEDDAC Bavaria Nurse's Week Fun Run

Medical Department Activity Bavaria hosted a three mile fun run in honor of National Nurse's Week. The run featured Soldiers from the various clinics across Bavaria.
This video was filmed on May 6. 2022
Video by SPC Tyler McBride and SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SPC Tyler McBride, AFN Bavaria
@00:11
CPT Andrew Blum
MEDDAC's Fastest Nurse
|05.06.2022
|05.13.2022 09:42
|Package
|843044
|220506-A-FJ044-402
|DOD_108973779
|00:01:02
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|0
|0
