    Defender Europe 2022 Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll

    DEBLIN, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps cross a river as part of Defender Europe 2022 at Deblin, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843038
    VIRIN: 220512-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_108973573
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DEBLIN, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 2022 Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

