Twelve National Guard Soldiers are competing in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minn. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843015
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-YI679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108972994
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
