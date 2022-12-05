Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Luther Talks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Twelve National Guard Soldiers are competing in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minn. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

    Minnesota
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    BWC
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition

