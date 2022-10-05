BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 10, 2022) A CH-47 Chinook attached to Joint Task Force-Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228 AVN) out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras flies reconnaissance mission in a Belize National Reserve for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
This work, Tradewinds 2022 CH-47 Chinook, by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
