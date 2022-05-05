Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss chaplain community offers reflection during National Prayer Breakfast observance

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Bliss chaplain community welcomed Soldiers, civilians, and family members to their National Prayer Breakfast observance at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 5, 2022. The intent of the breakfast was to promote spiritual readiness and strengthen esprit de corps across the installation.

    Podium:
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command sergeant major

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843011
    VIRIN: 220505-A-KV967-2002
    PIN: 220505
    Filename: DOD_108972867
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss chaplain community offers reflection during National Prayer Breakfast observance, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

