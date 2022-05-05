The Bliss chaplain community welcomed Soldiers, civilians, and family members to their National Prayer Breakfast observance at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 5, 2022. The intent of the breakfast was to promote spiritual readiness and strengthen esprit de corps across the installation.
Podium:
Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command sergeant major
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843011
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-KV967-2002
|PIN:
|220505
|Filename:
|DOD_108972867
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss chaplain community offers reflection during National Prayer Breakfast observance, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT