    Virtual JBPHH Water Update

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 12, 2022) – Cmdr. Aleah McHenry, deputy chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, answers questions and gives updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live update broadcast over social media. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 18:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 843009
    VIRIN: 220512-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_108972778
    Length: 00:12:04
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    RedHill
    Safewaters

