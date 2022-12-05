House Committee Hears Testimony on DOD Science and Technology Budget

The House Armed Services subcommittee hears testimony from several Defense Department officials about DOD’s science and technology strategy, policy and programs for fiscal 2023. Witnesses before the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems include: Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; William B. Nelson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Kristen J. Baldwin, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for science, technology and engineering; and Paul D. Mann, acting deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, test and evaluation.
