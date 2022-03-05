U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division commence railhead operations to load up and secure military vehicles in preparation for their long-range movement during DEFENDER-Europe 2022 in Trzebień, Poland, May 3, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 03:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843004
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108972586
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TRZEBIEń, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 2022: Rail Head Operation, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
