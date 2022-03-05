Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 2022: Rail Head Operation

    TRZEBIEń, POLAND

    05.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division commence railhead operations to load up and secure military vehicles in preparation for their long-range movement during DEFENDER-Europe 2022 in Trzebień, Poland, May 3, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843004
    VIRIN: 220503-A-SJ062-001
    Filename: DOD_108972586
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TRZEBIEń, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 2022: Rail Head Operation, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    FightAsOne

