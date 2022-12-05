Iowa High School students honored with military graduation stoles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows Iowa graduating high school students at an unveiling of special graduation stoles at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on May 12, 2022.



The stoles were created to honor students who have been accepted to one of the military service academies, enlisted into active duty or who have joined a component of the National Guard.



The Sioux City, Iowa Chamber of Commerce created the program to honor members of the class of 2022 who are planning to join the military. Students will be given service related stoles to wear during their graduation ceremonies this spring.



Each stole is decorated with colors and symbols of the graduate’s particular service embossed with their chosen military service.



Lower thirds



Sarah Hall



Sloan, Iowa







Col. Mark Muckey



185th Air Refueling Wing