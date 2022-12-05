Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa High School students honored with military graduation stoles

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Iowa graduating high school students at an unveiling of special graduation stoles at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on May 12, 2022.

    The stoles were created to honor students who have been accepted to one of the military service academies, enlisted into active duty or who have joined a component of the National Guard.

    The Sioux City, Iowa Chamber of Commerce created the program to honor members of the class of 2022 who are planning to join the military. Students will be given service related stoles to wear during their graduation ceremonies this spring.

    Each stole is decorated with colors and symbols of the graduate’s particular service embossed with their chosen military service.

    Lower thirds

    Sarah Hall

    Sloan, Iowa



    Col. Mark Muckey

    185th Air Refueling Wing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842999
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_108972542
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Hometown: SLOAN, IA, US

