Iowa High School students honored with military graduation stoles

B-roll video shows Iowa graduating high school students at an unveiling of special graduation stoles at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on May 12, 2022.
The stoles were created to honor students who have been accepted to one of the military service academies, enlisted into active duty or who have joined a component of the National Guard.
The Sioux City, Iowa Chamber of Commerce created the program to honor members of the class of 2022 who are planning to join the military. Students will be given service related stoles to wear during their graduation ceremonies this spring.
Each stole is decorated with colors and symbols of the graduate’s particular service embossed with their chosen military service.
Lower thirds
Sarah Hall
Sloan, Iowa
Col. Mark Muckey
185th Air Refueling Wing
