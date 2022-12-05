ASC April Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of April. This month's recap recognizes and remembers gold star spouses, military children, and the Holocaust. Additionally, the Rock Island Arsenal health clinic received a new name, ASC soldiers took the newest version of the Army Combat Fitness Test, and CSM Torres shared a goodbye message to the ASC workforce.