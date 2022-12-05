Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of April. This month's recap recognizes and remembers gold star spouses, military children, and the Holocaust. Additionally, the Rock Island Arsenal health clinic received a new name, ASC soldiers took the newest version of the Army Combat Fitness Test, and CSM Torres shared a goodbye message to the ASC workforce.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842996
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-IK992-514
|Filename:
|DOD_108972382
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC April Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
