    ASC April Recap

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of April. This month's recap recognizes and remembers gold star spouses, military children, and the Holocaust. Additionally, the Rock Island Arsenal health clinic received a new name, ASC soldiers took the newest version of the Army Combat Fitness Test, and CSM Torres shared a goodbye message to the ASC workforce.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    rock island arsenal
    army Sustainment Command
    April
    ASC

