U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment arrive home after a year-long deployment to Egypt as part of the Multinational Force and Observers and Task Force Sinai.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842973
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-IK914-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108971663
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-104th CAV homecoming, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
home
Homecoming
Return
28th Infantry Division
Pennsylvania National Guard
Egypt
Task Force Sinai
MFO
Multinational Force and Observers
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
Cavalry
middle east
NG
National Guard
Deployment
1st Squadron
104th Cavalry Regiment
PAARNG
ARNG
2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
2IBCT
28th ID
Multinational Force & Observers
PNG
Harrisburg International Airport
PA ARNG
TF Sinai
28ID
1-104th CAV
Roll On
