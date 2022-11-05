Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-104th CAV homecoming

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment arrive home after a year-long deployment to Egypt as part of the Multinational Force and Observers and Task Force Sinai.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842973
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-IK914-851
    Filename: DOD_108971663
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-104th CAV homecoming, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

