    Top Navy Leaders Testify Before Senate Committee

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday; and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger testify before the Senate Committee on Armed Services about Navy posture as part of the defense authorization request for fiscal 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 13:51
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:36:39
    Location: DC, US

