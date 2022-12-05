This time-compressed video from Army Radar Approach Control at Cairns Army Airfield demonstrates the density of morning and afternoon helicopter traffic during a typical training day at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842968
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-TT120-609
|Filename:
|DOD_108971586
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARAC 12-hour time lapse, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
