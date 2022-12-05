Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARAC 12-hour time lapse

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    This time-compressed video from Army Radar Approach Control at Cairns Army Airfield demonstrates the density of morning and afternoon helicopter traffic during a typical training day at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842968
    VIRIN: 220512-A-TT120-609
    Filename: DOD_108971586
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    helicopters
    radar
    army
    aviation
    usaace

