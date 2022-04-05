Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lens Of Legacy (Teaser)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper and Cpl. Oneg Plisner

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Lt. General Frank E. Petersen Jr. and his family tell the story of how he became the first African American Marine Corps general and aviator. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842960
    VIRIN: 220504-M-TI396-443
    Filename: DOD_108971342
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lens Of Legacy (Teaser), by LCpl Joseph Cooper and Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviator
    DMAMPROD
    DDG121
    USMCHistory
    Frank E Peteresen Jr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT