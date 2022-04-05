Lens Of Legacy (Teaser)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. General Frank E. Petersen Jr. and his family tell the story of how he became the first African American Marine Corps general and aviator. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)