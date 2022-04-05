Lens Of Legacy (Teaser)

Lt. General Frank E. Petersen Jr. and his family tell the story of how he became the first African American Marine Corps general and aviator. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
