AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 81: The 21st IS & Intentional Professional Development

The 21st Intelligence Squadron - the only active-duty Intel Squadron in AFMC - embarked last year in a very intentional effort to assess and fill the gaps in the professional development of their Airmen. As the squadron was going through significant organizational changes, Lt. Col. Jonathan Saas, 21 IS commander, wanted a means to develop empowered expert Airmen. What followed was the Deliberate Professional Development Program that involves officers, enlisted, civilians and contractors in a series of monthly events each with a unique focus. In light of the organizational changes, their common identity was an early focus. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)