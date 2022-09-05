Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 81: The 21st IS & Intentional Professional Development

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The 21st Intelligence Squadron - the only active-duty Intel Squadron in AFMC - embarked last year in a very intentional effort to assess and fill the gaps in the professional development of their Airmen. As the squadron was going through significant organizational changes, Lt. Col. Jonathan Saas, 21 IS commander, wanted a means to develop empowered expert Airmen. What followed was the Deliberate Professional Development Program that involves officers, enlisted, civilians and contractors in a series of monthly events each with a unique focus. In light of the organizational changes, their common identity was an early focus. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:57
    Category: Interviews
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Intel
    USAF
    AFMC
    innovation
    AFLCMC
    Intentional Development

