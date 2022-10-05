Divers from the U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Navy get underway for dive training and techniques with partner nation members from Antigua, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica during Tradewinds 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 10, 2022. Tradewinds is designed to expand the region's capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842956
|VIRIN:
|220510-G-IY621-104
|Filename:
|DOD_108971123
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tradewinds 22 Multilateral Dive Training, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT