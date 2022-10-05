Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 22 Multilateral Dive Training

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Divers from the U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Navy get underway for dive training and techniques with partner nation members from Antigua, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica during Tradewinds 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 10, 2022. Tradewinds is designed to expand the region's capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 

