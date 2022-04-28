This webinar covers the tools and options found throughout the Forms module. While this is a complex module with many options, we will review the more popular features with examples on how they work.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 11:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842955
|VIRIN:
|220428-O-KS391-786
|Filename:
|DOD_108971115
|Length:
|00:52:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFPIMS Webinar - Forms Module, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT