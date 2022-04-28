Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFPIMS Webinar - Forms Module

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers the tools and options found throughout the Forms module. While this is a complex module with many options, we will review the more popular features with examples on how they work.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842955
    VIRIN: 220428-O-KS391-786
    Filename: DOD_108971115
    Length: 00:52:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPIMS Webinar - Forms Module, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forms
    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT