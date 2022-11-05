Women, Peace, and Security Training at Tradewinds 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Duilia Turner, chief of the Women, Peace, and Security Program (WPS) at U.S. Southern Command leads a discussion on women's integration in security and defense at the Belize Coast Guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 11, 2022. The in-class discussion takes place during Tradewinds 2022 with the objective of creating awareness of how servicemen and servicewomen can integrate gender perspectives within their functional areas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel)