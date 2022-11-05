Women, Peace, and Security Training at Tradewinds 2022

Lt. Col. Duilia Turner, chief of the Women, Peace, and Security Program (WPS) at U.S. Southern Command leads a discussion on women's integration in security and defense at the Belize Coast Guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 11, 2022. The in-class discussion takes place during Tradewinds 2022 with the objective of creating awareness of how servicemen and servicewomen can integrate gender perspectives within their functional areas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel)
