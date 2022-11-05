Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace, and Security Training at Tradewinds 2022

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Lt. Col. Duilia Turner, chief of the Women, Peace, and Security Program (WPS) at U.S. Southern Command leads a discussion on women's integration in security and defense at the Belize Coast Guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 11, 2022. The in-class discussion takes place during Tradewinds 2022 with the objective of creating awareness of how servicemen and servicewomen can integrate gender perspectives within their functional areas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842954
    VIRIN: 220511-G-IY621-005
    Filename: DOD_108971108
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women, Peace, and Security Training at Tradewinds 2022, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

