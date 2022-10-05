Sentry Savannah: Training for the Fight of the Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership from various wings discuss the importance of Sentry Savannah, the Air National Guard’s largest 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft exercise which began May 2, 2022. Over 10 units are participating in this exercise as well as flying dozens of sorties daily. The exercise's goal is to train these pilots for the fight of the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Anthony Pham and Technical Sergeant Caila Arahood)