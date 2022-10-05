Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Savannah: Training for the Fight of the Future

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Leadership from various wings discuss the importance of Sentry Savannah, the Air National Guard’s largest 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft exercise which began May 2, 2022. Over 10 units are participating in this exercise as well as flying dozens of sorties daily. The exercise's goal is to train these pilots for the fight of the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Anthony Pham and Technical Sergeant Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842945
    VIRIN: 220510-F-ZV906-429
    Filename: DOD_108970982
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GA, US

    This work, Sentry Savannah: Training for the Fight of the Future, by SSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F16
    F-22
    F-35
    419th FW
    SentrySav22
    AirDominanceCenter

