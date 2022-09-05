Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green River Lake park rangers provide outdoor education to students

    CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers hosted Taylor County Elementary second grade students at Green River Lake in Kentucky May 9, 2022. Students participated in four stations, which provided opportunities to learn about the environment, trail safety and water safety.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, US 

    This work, Green River Lake park rangers provide outdoor education to students, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    USACE
    education
    water safety
    Green River Lake

