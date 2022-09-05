U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers hosted Taylor County Elementary second grade students at Green River Lake in Kentucky May 9, 2022. Students participated in four stations, which provided opportunities to learn about the environment, trail safety and water safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842938
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-PA223-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108970949
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Green River Lake park rangers provide outdoor education to students, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
