    Around AFCENT May 15

    QATAR

    05.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    At Ali Al Salem air base, airman from the 386 civil engineer squadron collaborate together execute a rapid airfield damage repair that featured a simulated crater explosion on the runway. This exercise showcased how multi-capable airman can quickly respond to adversity faced with within CE training with heavy machinery. Also at al Salem Air Base, the 386 Contracting Squadron enhancing business relations with local vendors. To strength the local community tie, the 386 often reaches out to local markets for items to purchase to allow for faster turnaround time for commodities and bolster the local economy. Finally at the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing the Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters conducted a live fire flashover training. A flashover is the near-simultaneous transition from growing fire to the ignition of all exposed combustible material. This training keeps our airmen ready at a moment’s notice.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 09:21
    Location: QA

