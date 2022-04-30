Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Maryland Global Campus-Europe holds 2022 Commencement (720p w/ graphics)

    OBERSüLZEN, GERMANY

    04.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The University of Maryland Global Campus-Europe held their 2022 Commencement ceremony in Obersülzen, Germany, April 30, 2022. Over 150 marchers received their diplomas for their vigilant work in achieving their education goals, representing a class of over 13,000 worldwide.

    This work, University of Maryland Global Campus-Europe holds 2022 Commencement (720p w/ graphics), by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    graduation
    Kaiserslautern
    UMGC

