Starting in mid-April, Soldiers with the 510th Regional Support Group began mustering to provide base support operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to support multinational training events as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22. With thousands of service members from multiple countries – including unit equipment and pre-positioned stock moving from home station and throughout Europe to training areas – participating DEFENDER-Europe 22, the 510th RSG provides exceptional customer service to ensure commanders are able to focus on the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842925
|VIRIN:
|220512-O-CQ961-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108970853
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT