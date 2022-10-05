Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infrastructure upgrade USAG Benelux May 10 (B-Roll)

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.10.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors remove soil with an excavator to create an access road for heavy vehicles in order to perform major water infrastructure upgrades, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842923
    VIRIN: 220510-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_108970819
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    This work, Infrastructure upgrade USAG Benelux May 10 (B-Roll), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

