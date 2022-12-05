This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights the release of the Brown and Blue books, covering Core Values and Enlisted Force Structure, the new T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft rolls out, and the KC-46A Pegasus hits another milestone on the way to full operational capability.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842922
|VIRIN:
|220512-F-KY613-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108970815
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Brown and Blue Books, Red Hawk Rollout, Pegasus Milestone, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT