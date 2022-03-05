Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 HOSPEX with 30th Medical Brigade (without graphics 1080p)

    GERMANY

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 30th Medical Brigade conducted a joint multi-echelon medical training exercise with allied forces at Baumholder Army Airfield, Germany, May 3, 2022. The exercise maximized proficiency and ability to deploy and establish health service support throughout U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842920
    VIRIN: 220503-F-IP635-1005
    Filename: DOD_108970800
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DE

    This work, 2022 HOSPEX with 30th Medical Brigade (without graphics 1080p), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    30th Medical Brigade
    Medical Training Exercise
    HOSPEX
    Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

