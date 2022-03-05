2022 HOSPEX with 30th Medical Brigade (without graphics 720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 30th Medical Brigade conducted a joint multi-echelon medical training exercise with allied forces at Baumholder Army Airfield, Germany, May 3, 2022. The exercise maximized proficiency and ability to deploy and establish health service support throughout U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)