Deployed Units from Spangdahlem Air Base Conduct In-flight Refueling Mission over Northern Poland

Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 patrol airspace over Northern Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission, May 6, 2022. The VAQ 134 has been deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, since March 28, 2022, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)