    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed Units from Spangdahlem Air Base Conduct In-flight Refueling Mission over Northern Poland

    POLAND

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 patrol airspace over Northern Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission, May 6, 2022. The VAQ 134 has been deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, since March 28, 2022, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842914
    VIRIN: 220506-F-VD855-2001
    Filename: DOD_108970755
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Units from Spangdahlem Air Base Conduct In-flight Refueling Mission over Northern Poland, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    NAVY
    EUCOM
    European Support 2022

