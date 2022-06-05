Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Conducts Platoon Exercise in Croatia

    ITALY

    05.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Vicenza, It conducting a platoon exercise in Croatia.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842906
    VIRIN: 220506-A-DR527-104
    Filename: DOD_108970535
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 173rd Conducts Platoon Exercise in Croatia, by SGT Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Train #Interoperability #Partnership #Srengthening #Platoon Exercise

