East Africa Security Forum B-Roll Package

Service members with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa
(CJTF-HOA) welcome interagency officials during the 2022 East Africa
Security Forum (EASF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 11, 2022. More
than 50 US government interagency officials working in more than 10
countries throughout East Africa attended the EASF. During the forum,
representatives with the U.S. DoS, DoD, the US Agency for
International Development (USAID), and the National Security Council
discussed topics ranging from overarching long-term strategy to
specific security threats in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by
Senior Airman Mario Calabro)
