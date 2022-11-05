Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Security Forum B-Roll Package

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    05.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa
    (CJTF-HOA) welcome interagency officials during the 2022 East Africa
    Security Forum (EASF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 11, 2022. More
    than 50 US government interagency officials working in more than 10
    countries throughout East Africa attended the EASF. During the forum,
    representatives with the U.S. DoS, DoD, the US Agency for
    International Development (USAID), and the National Security Council
    discussed topics ranging from overarching long-term strategy to
    specific security threats in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by
    Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842885
    VIRIN: 220511-F-ET937-1001
    Filename: DOD_108970364
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Africa Security Forum B-Roll Package, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    EASF
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA
    East Africa Security Forum

