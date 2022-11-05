East Africa Security Forum B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa

(CJTF-HOA) welcome interagency officials during the 2022 East Africa

Security Forum (EASF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 11, 2022. More

than 50 US government interagency officials working in more than 10

countries throughout East Africa attended the EASF. During the forum,

representatives with the U.S. DoS, DoD, the US Agency for

International Development (USAID), and the National Security Council

discussed topics ranging from overarching long-term strategy to

specific security threats in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by

Senior Airman Mario Calabro)