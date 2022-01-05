Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Vignette - Accelerate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    From their inception 75 years ago, the U.S. Air Force and Department of the Air Force have excelled at keeping pace with rapid changes in technology and in the demands placed on the Air Force’s five core missions: air superiority; global strike; rapid global mobility; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and command and control.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 01:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842882
    VIRIN: 220501-F-HK977-379
    Filename: DOD_108970212
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    USAF
    75th Anniversary
    AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT